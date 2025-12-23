WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Wooded Crest Drive in Woodway transforms into a Christmas wonderland, drawing visitors nationwide for a decades-long holiday tradition.



You can watch the full story here:

Wooded Crest Drive lights up Woodway for decades-long Christmas tradition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For decades, one Woodway neighborhood has transformed into a winter wonderland that draws visitors from across the country, turning an ordinary street into a magical Christmas destination.

Wooded Crest Drive may look like any other neighborhood during the day, but once the sun sets, the street becomes a beacon of holiday cheer that even Santa couldn't miss.

"We love these beautiful lights, we hope they keep doing it forever and ever and never stop," said Jason Cunningham

Christmas only comes once a year, and neighbors on Wooded Crest Drive have been making the most of it for decades. The streets fill up with families driving by or strolling through the wonderland of lights, grateful that homeowners are willing to look past hefty electric bills to spread joy.

"It runs probably $500 to $600 for the month. Is it worth it? Yeah it is, it is," said Arnel Morris, one of the participating homeowners.

"We are so grateful that they're willing to pay that electric bill, because for us, it's a Christmas tradition," said Jordy Barksdale

The holiday tradition spreads like Christmas cheer throughout the community.

"It speaks to all of us, the lights, the wonderment of the holiday season," said Lori Davidson.

Davidson owns The Waco Trolley and gets bookings from all over the country for her Christmas light tour. One of the tour's favorites is Wooded Crest Drive.

"That's where I raised my children driving down those streets after Christmas Eve service, that was our tradition," Davidson said.

It's the twinkle of these lights that creates memories that will shine for many Christmases to come.

"Having grandkids already, we know how fast kids grow up, so we just want to spend every moment we can with them, and building these memories, things they're going to remember forever," said Cunningham.

Morris said the lights typiclaly come down January 1st.

The Waco Trolley makes stops at other neighborhoods including the Karem Shriners. The tours run about an hour and a half, with hot cocoa and trivia games and prizes. Davidson will continue taking bookings until the end of December.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

