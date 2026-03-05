Black Daisy Boutique turns 10: How one store owner adapted to stay open in McLennan County

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Black Daisy Boutique in China Spring marks 10 years open. Owner Sthefanie Welch shares how TikTok and community kept her doors open..



Small business survival: One boutique owner's 10-year secret

A China Spring boutique owner says the secret to a decade in business is simple: keep up with the times.

Black Daisy Boutique on China Spring Road has been open for 10 years, and owner Sthefanie Welch credits much of that success to staying current with social media trends and building genuine relationships with her customers.

"Every small business will tell you that being a content creator is a big part of our jobs," Welch said.

Welch says 10 years ago, Facebook Live drove the majority of her business. Today, the landscape looks different.

"Things have changed since then, TikTok is the new Facebook," Welch said.

Even when a post doesn't rack up likes, Welch says the reach still pays off.

"10 likes but 1000 views, you'll still get people that come in here and say I saw that reel you made or I saw you on TikTok," Welch said.

She even stopped during our interview to make a quick post about it.

"You have to do it nowadays, it's the best advertising there is, it's free advertising," Welch said.

Beyond social media, Welch says pop-up shops and events have helped keep the business fresh. She also operates a shop in Clifton and a location inside Spice Village in downtown Waco — but says her China Spring location remains the cornerstone of her business.

"Relying on this general area is a big deal for us, at Spice Village, it's a lot of tourists, a lot of college kids, a lot of people from all over, it's definitely a different kind of clientele out there, even when I had my downtown store, it wasn't a lot of local going in there," Welch said.

After a decade in business, Welch says what has mattered most isn't marketing — it's the people.

"It's always been about relationships with women, we're a safe place here with women, we truly mean that, it's not a gimmick, we're truly here for people," Welch said.

Black Daisy is hosting a 10-year celebration on March 14 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

