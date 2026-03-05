Waco ISD fights state takeover with charter school deal

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — South Waco Elementary and Dean Highland Elementary could see new campus leadership as early as August under a charter performance contract with Third Future Schools.



Waco ISD's school board voted to approve a charter performance contract with Third Future Schools to operate South Waco Elementary and Dean Highland Elementary as early as August.

South Waco Elementary has received five consecutive failing state accountability grades, while Dean Highland Elementary has received 3 failing grades — a record that could trigger a state takeover of the district.

Teachers and staff at both campuses will have the opportunity to apply to work under Third Future Schools or be transferred to another location within the district.

Waco Independent School District is negotiating a charter performance contract with Third Future Schools to operate South Waco Elementary and Dean Highland Elementary beginning in August.

Both schools have failed state accountability ratings. South Waco Elementary has received five consecutive failing grades, while Dean Highland Elementary has received 3 failing grades — a record that could trigger a state takeover of the district.

The school board voted to approve the charter performance contract between the two schools and Third Future Schools.

"The circumstances of where we are as a district kind of forced our hand on this decision," Vice President of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Jeremy Davis said.

"Sometimes we gotta make hard decisions that impact a lot of people and a lot of kiddos, and we don't do that lightly," Board member Taylor Bledsoe said.

"This is not what we wanted for those families for those students," Board member Jim Patton said.

Waco ISD says Third Future Schools uses a different learning model that may alter the current instructional structure at both campuses.

"This may alter the current instructional structure, but is intended to ensure our students are set up for success as they move into middle and high school," the district said.

"When our doors open this August, the heart of our schools remain the same: a welcoming place for every student. While families may see new faces among our campus leadership and teaching teams, they will have opportunities to meet them and build those connections before the first bell rings. Third Future Schools has a learning model that, while different from Waco ISD’s approach, remains deeply focused on a student’s academic success. This may alter the current instructional structure, but is intended to ensure our students are set up for success as they move into middle and high school." Waco ISD

Under the new model, students who master a lesson can immediately move ahead to new challenges. Students who need more intensive support will receive personalized, small-group instruction from teachers.

"Our students will be supported by a dedicated team of educators that includes both returning staff and some new faces. In the Third Future classroom model, their teaching teams make sure every student gets exactly what they need, every single day. Through quick daily check-ins, students who master a lesson can immediately move ahead to new challenges. Meanwhile, those who need more intensive instructional support receive personalized, small-group just-in-time support from teachers to ensure they truly feel confident in what they are learning." Waco ISD

For teachers and staff, Waco ISD says they will have an opportunity to apply to work at Third Future Schools and remain at their current campus. Those who choose not to work under Third Future Schools could be transferred to another location in the district.

The district says it has implemented aggressive turnaround efforts over the last year and a half, but the release of three years of accountability ratings in a compressed six-month window shifted the timeline for those improvements.

"However, with the state's release of three years of accountability ratings in a compressed six-month window, the timeline for these improvements has shifted dramatically. To ensure our schools remain under local leadership, we are taking a bold, proactive step," the district said.

Waco ISD took a similar approach in 2018 with Transformation Waco. The district says Third Future's track record shows consistency in helping schools raise their accountability ratings by one to two letter grades per year.

This is a new approach with a TEA-approved vendor. We anticipate a different outcome because their learning model is a highly systematic approach, designed for rapid improvement. Third Future’s track record shows consistency in helping schools raise their accountability ratings by one to two letter grades per year. Waco ISD

The district says it does not yet know how much the contract will cost, but is working through those details during negotiations.

The following questions were sent to Waco ISD. The district replied with the following.

Question: What happens if Third Future Schools doesn't deliver results?

Answer: Through our contract negotiation we will develop an internal cadence of accountability that allows us to monitor progress. Regarding the consequences for not delivering results, we are currently in the negotiation phase of the contract and cannot answer that specifically.

Question: What does success look like at the end of year one?

Answer: As we evaluate our progress after year one, success will be defined by a measurable gain in our state accountability ratings. More importantly, we are committed to ensuring these scores reflect a deeper reality - that our students are flourishing in a supportive and high-achieving environment.

Question: What is your message directly to the parents and kids at South Waco and Dean Highland right now?

Answer: Over the last year and a half, Waco ISD has implemented aggressive turnaround plans to support our students and elevate our schools. However, with the state’s release of three years of accountability ratings in a compressed six-month window, the timeline for these improvements has shifted dramatically. To ensure our schools remain under local leadership, we are taking a bold, proactive step. This is about making sure our students receive the very best instruction while keeping our schools a proud, locally-governed part of our community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

