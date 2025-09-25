Community members now fearful after deadly shooting at Dallas ICE facility

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — An early morning shooting at a Dallas ICE detention center left one person dead and two others in critical condition.

25 News spoke with community members in the area after the shooting, as many were on their way to the ICE office for appointments.

"I had my appointment at 9 a.m., and when I got here, everything was closed," said Mr. Nunez.

Nunez and his family were on their way to the ICE facility Wednesday morning for a scheduled appointment — not knowing roads would be closed after a shooting took the lives of one person and injured two others.

A spokesperson for ICE tells 25 News the shooter was, "firing indiscriminately at the building including a transport van in the sally port."

Three detainees were shot in the van, two are in critical condition and one is confirmed dead. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gun wound.

"You get scared because what if I was there in that moment when it happened, it could've been me, or my daughter, or my wife," Nunez said.

That same fear from Nunez is echoed from other neighbors in the Dallas community.

"We are not safe, we are not safe at all," said LaShonda Williams.

Williams was just walking to a convenience store when 25 News reporter Dominique Leh stopped to tell her what had happened just a block away.

"It's just sad, it's a sad, sad world that we're living in," Williams said.

She says it's an unfortunate pattern with an unknown end.

"I don't really know what we can do in our community, to have a force or a reign to get this violence and this stuff out," Williams said.

No law enforcement officers were shot.

ICE says they are working along with FBI and local law enforcement for this investigation.

ICE sent this statement to 25 News, but later sent a correction with an updated casualty count:

“ICE and Dallas police have secured the scene at our Dallas field office, where a shooter opened fire on the facility this morning, firing indiscriminately at the building, including at a transport van in the sallyport. We can confirm that three detainees were shot in the van and two are deceased. The shooter is also deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No ICE officers were physically injured, and we are working alongside the FBI and local law enforcement on this ongoing investigation.” - ICE Spokesperson

"As of 2:30 pm local time in Dallas, TX, one detainee is deceased, and two others are in critical condition" - ICE Spokesperson

