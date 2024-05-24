Waco High, University High graduations rescheduled to Saturday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Out of an abundance of caution for severe weather, Waco ISD said they have rescheduled Waco High School's graduation to Saturday, May 25, at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the gates will open at 6:30 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium.

There is a clear bag policy in effect, including metal detector checkpoints.

There will be no concessions sold, and clear water bottles are allowed.

University High School graduation is also rescheduled for Saturday, May 25, at 9 a.m. at Waco ISD Stadium. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Clear bag policy is still in effect, as well as metal detector checkpoints. Clear water bottles only.