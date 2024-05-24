How to protect your vehicle from hail as severe weather continues in Central Texas

WACO TX — Not everyone in Central Texas has a carport or garage to protect their rides during severe weather — especially from hail.

25News' Bobby Poitevint looked into what can be done to protect vehicles during the event of severe weather — he met Josh King in Temple on Thursday while covering storm damage.

Recent storms have not been kind to his family's vehicles.

"My truck has $9,500 in damage (from hail — her car obviously destroyed. Her daughter's van got destroyed in the hail," King said.

"Not to mention, we get up this morning and the rental got a screw in the tire so we had a flat — so we've had real bad luck with vehicles lately."

If you don't have a garage or some type of shelter, what options do you have to protect your car from the elements?

25 News spoke with Jordan Carey with Baker and Carey Insurance Agency in Waco.

"Like for me and my wife, we personally live in an apartment complex that has primarily uncovered spots, and I purchased car covers for my vehicles," Carey said.

"It seems to help prevent hail damage from anything that is quarter size or smaller, and seems to be quite beneficial."

Online you can buy covers specifically for your vehicle, and some designed specifically to protect your vehicle from hail, but those costs can vary and can get pricey.

Walmart has covers for cars, SUVS, and trucks starting around $30.

Carey says he has bought covers from carcover.com.

Hailprotector.com has covers and some with price points at $429.

Carey says there's some unconventional methods to protecting your vehicles like moving blankets or using older blankets you have in storage.

Follow Bobby on social media!