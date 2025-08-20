Connally ISD responds to risk of possible state takeover after recently released TEA ratings

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Five Texas schools districts are at risk of being under state control following failing TEA ratings released Friday, according to a report by The Texas Tribune.

One of those districts being right here in Central Texas.

Connally ISD responding to 25 News Bobby Poitevint's questions regarding the matter on Tuesday:

Is the district concerned about a possible state take over?

"The district intends to continue moving forward with strategic initiatives developed to boost the academic performance of our students. These plans, which were developed in conjunction with our colleagues at the Region 12 Education Service Center, have already yielded positive results, and we are excited to see how they continue to grow. Regardless of any action by the Texas Education Agency, our duty remains the same: it is our responsibility to do all that we can for the students of Connally ISD."

Have there been any conversations regarding the state coming in to take over Connally ISD - either internally, with the state, or a charter school?

"District officials have worked in conjunction with the Region 12 Education Service Center to review student data, develop strategic initiatives to bolster academic performance, and to evaluate potential impacts that could occur from intervention by the Texas Education Agency. At this time, the district has not heard any definitive action plans from the TEA."

What should parents and students know right now?

"Parents and students should know that the district’s first commitment is to the success of our students. Regardless of any outside intervention, we will continue to do all that we can to provide a safe and welcoming environment that challenges our students to become better scholars and citizens. We will continue to work to implement rigorous, grade-level appropriate instruction by utilizing state approved high quality instructional materials. We will continue to review student data to provide interventions as needed. Most importantly, we will continue to make each day better than the one before it. We had a phenomenal first week of the 2025 - 2026 school year and look forward to building on that momentum."

What steps is the district taking to improve scores and any explanations for the previous failing scores?

"The district has already introduced several strategic initiatives to improve student performance, including:

- Collaborating with ESC Region 12 to develop a strategic 5 year plan for student and faculty growth and progress

- Adoption of Bluebonnet, a uniform, TEA recommended curriculum in English-Language Arts and Mathematics

- Vertically aligning curriculum standards across all grade levels to ensure seamless transitions from one grade to the next

- Providing additional training and support for teachers to encourage high quality instruction

- Implementing collaborative planning periods between teachers to analyze student data and adopt interventions as needed

- Editing the 2025 - 2026 Instructional Calendar to include 11 additional half-days of instruction for all students

The process of school improvement - regardless of whether or not it is facilitated by local or state control - takes some time and a lot of hard work. The teachers, staff, and administrators of Connally ISD remain committed to giving 100% to do that work."

