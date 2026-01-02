Talks of more transparency and accountability from data centers in Texas push forward

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The push for more accountability and transparency from data centers in Texas moves forward as proposed projects in Leon County and McLennan County raise questions and concerns from many of our neighbors.

25 News wanted to learn more about the impacts of these proposed projects and get answers for our neighbors.

Dr. Brent Bennett is policy director Life:Powered — a nonprofit think tank that advocates for affordable, reliable electricity while working with everyone from legislatures, the Governor, the water development board and many more.

Life: Powered is an initiative of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

“We don’t have any particular like lobbing relationship or anything with any particular companies" he said. Dr. Bennett added, “We’re just kinda following the issue across the board.”

With these projects in mind, Dr. Bennett told 25 News Bobby Poitevint that the responsibility lies on data centers to carry their own weight when planning to build in a new neighborhood so they don’t strain local resources.

Also, for local government and federal agencies to enforce regulations to make sure data centers are following the law.

One of the biggest concerns for neighbors in Leon and McLennan Counties is the proposed data centers impact and drain on the local water supply and the electric grid.

He said, “That’s a big debate going on in Austin right now with the public utility commission is how much do these data centers pay for transmission, for example.” Bennett added, “If these guys over time are paying their fair share of the costs — ultimately they’ll pay for that infrastructure It’ll get paid down over time and we’ll all get to benefit from it."

If done right, he said data centers can boost economic growth both near and far which includes building on-site infrastructure, to adding jobs across the country. Even potentially helping reduce our local water or power bills.

Right now, Dr. Bennett encourages residents to try and learn as much as they can about these proposed data centers and their local impacts, but as expressed by neighbors to us here at 25 News, that information isn’t always so easy to get but that could change.

Dr. Bennett said, “That is a thing we’re kinda fighting for is more information.”

He said data center companies can be "secretive" because of trade secrets.

“There has to be some give there in order for the planning to be done right and that’s why what we’ve seen in the legislature is that, more discussion of like 'ok we need yall to disclose more information'.”

Dr. Bennett believes those conversations will continue in future state legislative sessions.

Some neighbors have even raised concerns about air quality.

Dr. Bennett said our country has many safeguards and regulations in place to really protect the air we breathe, but again, it boils down to enforcement to make sure those data centers are following the law.

