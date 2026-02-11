Texas AG experts talk lab-created meat's threat to state's beef industry as lawsuit against ban moves forward

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — Texas is the number one beef producer in the country but could lab-created meats be a threat to the state's multi-billion dollar industry?

There's a lawsuit challenging the state's current ban on cultivated meats and in late January, a federal judge ruled that lawsuit could move forward. The state's ban falls off in 2027.

One Texas AG experts weigh in.

Watch the full story here:

Generations of Blayr Barnard’s family have operated Barnard Beef Cattle Company over roughly 100 years in Coryell County.

She doesn’t believe cultivated meats or commonly known as lab-created meat is a threat to her family’s business.

She told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint, in a world where more people are wanting to be more health-conscious she said “Whenever you think about it, it’s still just a processed food.”

As of right now there’s no need for her to worry because Texas has a ban on the sale or production of cultivated meats for the next two years that started in September of 2025.

Lawmakers and state officials have said the ban is in place to help protect both the state's AG industry, consumers and also generations of Texas' ranchers and farmers.

There’s a lawsuit in the federal courts to stop that ban by two California cultivated meat companies who said there’s alternatives to raising or “slaughter animals."

In the Institute for Justice's press release, they said, "Texas’ ban is about one thing: protecting in-state agricultural interest from innovative, out-of-state competition. That’s not just wrong, it’s unconstitutional."

Late last month a federal judge ruled that lawsuit could move forward.

Before the ban, reports showed Texans had the option to eat lab-created meat at least at one restaurant in Austin.

Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller said it’s a no-brainer on what Texans wanted to eat then and now.

"If we lose this lawsuit — i don't think it changes anything. I think the American people especially Texans have already spoken" he said.

“No one wants to buy that crap. We’re about T-bones and pork chops. Man, right off the animal - that’s the good stuff. No one wants Frankenstein meat" said the commissioner.

Bobby asked both Miller and Bernard about Texans having the freedom of choice. They both agree in the freedom of choice but believe Texans have already made their decision on their own — picking beef from a cow and said the decision comes down to taste and knowing where and what’s in the meat.

“I think Texans will always eat Texas beef. I think most Americans will always eat American beef before any lab-created or even imported beef if they know it’s imported" said Bernard.

Texas’ ban on cultivated means falls off in September of 2027.

Take our poll below:

Do you believe lab-created meats should be sold here in Texas?

Weigh-in on the poll and let us know your thoughts.

Follow Bobby on social media!