China mystery seeds delivered to Texans could be linked to Temu, TX AG Commissioner says

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — There’s a new twist in the search for answers regarding the mystery seeds from China being delivered to Texans, including neighbors here in Central Texas.

AG officials have said more than 1,500 reports have come in to the Texas Dept. of Agriculture since last February.

While a lot is still unknown about these seeds showing up in mailboxes, Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller believes they could be harmful to our state’s AG industry if planted.

He believes they have a connection to a popular overseas shopping company.

“Yes there seems to be a common factor in that all of these people receiving these seeds for the most part have ordered product from Temu" he said.

“We urge people do not plant them. Do not throw them into the trash they could probably sprout at the landfill. We don’t need that. Don’t flush them down the toilet," Miller added.

You can call 1-800-TELL-TDA and someone will come by and pick them up.

25 News did reach out to Temu for comment but have not received a response as of publishing.

