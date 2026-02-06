State Rep. Brad Buckley, state leaders talks school vouchers with parents Thursday night in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Just 48 hours following parents being able to apply for school vouchers some Texas officials were in Harker Heights to talk eligibility and the application process.

Watch the story below:

State Rep. Brad Buckley, other state leaders talks school vouchers with parents Thursday night in Harker Heights

The Chairman of the Texas House Public Education Committee and State Representative Brad Buckley along with Laura Colangelo, the Executive Director of the Texas Private School Association spoke and answered questions about the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program during a public meeting at Vintage Christian Academy Thursday night.

Families could officially start applying on Wednesday.

TEFA is a billion dollar state program passed by the state legislature last year to provide funding for public school families interested in attending private schools in Texas.

Also See: Texas breaks record with 42,000 students applying for new school choice program on first day applications open

During the meeting it was announced that around 50K applications have already come in over the last two days and families landing on a waitlist list isn’t off the table.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint attended the meeting and spoke with Rep. Buckley afterwards.

"Tremendous interest for parents across the State oi Texas — my main message has always been this, parents are — they are a child's first teacher and it is their right to drive and to be in control of their children's education and this is a way for them to do that" said Rep. Buckley.

Families can still apply until Midnight on March 17th.

Follow Bobby on social media!