Texas breaks record with 42,000 students applying for new school choice program on first day applications open

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas shattered a nationwide record on the first day of its new school choice program, with more than 42,000 students applying for Texas Education Freedom Accounts on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

That total surpasses Tennessee's previous record of 33,000 student applications on the first day of its school choice program in 2025.

"Texas families made history yesterday," Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock said. "This record-breaking response shows a powerful groundswell across our state of parents who are excited about the freedom to choose the best possible education for their child, and we're proud to deliver a program that puts students first."

Of the students who applied on the first day, a little over 80% say they plan to attend a participating private school next year. The remaining 19.7% said they plan to choose another option, such as homeschooling.

Among students with verified information, 34% have household incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level, which equals $66,000 for a family of four.

Another 38% have household incomes between 200% and 500% of the federal poverty level, or $165,000 for a family of four.

Nearly three in four applicants have been placed in one of the three top priority groups established by Senate Bill 2. Ten percent have been placed in the top priority tier for students with disabilities and household incomes below 500% of the federal poverty level.

There were 29% that were placed in the second priority tier for students with household incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level, and 33% were placed in the third priority tier for students with household incomes between 200% and 500% of the federal poverty level.

The number of applicants continues to climb. As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, more than 46,000 students had applied.

Applications will remain open through Tuesday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. CT. The program is not filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.