LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time, the Connally ISD community came face to face with the Texas Education Agency to get answers and more details about a timeline on the future of a TEA takeover.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

TEA hosts town hall with Connally ISD community

This was during a town hall meeting hosted by the TEA on the CISD campus Thursday night.

During the meeting it was revealed that more than half a dozen people have already applied for the board of managers roles and the TEA is encouraging more people to apply.The board of managers is made up of 5-7 members.

It was also shared that the current superintendent, Jill Bottelberghe, will not be considered for the appointed superintendent position and the appointed superintendent is expected to be announced sometime late Spring.

Also See; State Takeover: Texas Education Agency announces takeover of Connally ISD

The TEA’s oversight for Connally ISD would be a minimum of two years. This all comes following the announcement late last year that the TEA would step-in and oversee the district after the district did not meet state testing standards in recent years.

In a packed house Thursday night with standing room only, at least two dozen attendees asked questions or provided comments about a variety of topics including how will the TEA handle disruptive students and challenging course material.

Garrett Black, the TEA representative moderating the town hall, deflected answering questions like this and asked attendees to directed those questions to current and soon-to-be appointed district leaders.

A large aspect of the meeting was to talk about the role of the board of managers.

Attendees asked if CISD would receive additional state funding while under the watch of the TEA at which Black responded, no.

He did note that appointed board of managers would receive training to better prepare them for the role. He said those looking to apply should have the focus of "student outcome."

Other attendees were inquisitive about how successful other districts were following a TEA takeover.

Also See: Former TEA board of managers member gives perspective on Connally ISD transition

Black responded and said there had only been 10 board of managers to oversee districts over the last two years.

“All the way back to 2000, every single board of managers has increased student proficiency" he said.

During the meeting, CISD alumnus Linda Peoples Lindsey shared comments and concerns.

“We are here to be supportive. We’re here to help improve our academics. To improve our social behavior" — “Let’s begin — and many of us continue — to pray for the Connally Cadets and the e Connally ISD" she said.

Superintendant Jill Bottelberghe provided one of the closing speeches for the night and in part said, "We are making a difference" when referring to the work CISD continues to do under her leadership.

Many attendees did show support for Bottelberghe Thursday night.

A representative for the TEA told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint at the meeting, they do not anticipate holding an additional town hall meeting.

Follow Bobby on social media!