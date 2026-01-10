LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A former El Paso ISD board of managers talks expectations and scrutiny ahead of the TEA takeover of Connally ISD following some campuses not meeting state testing standards in recent years.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Former TEA board of managers member gives perspective on Connally ISD transition

Dee Margo is a former Texas state representative who would later be on the five member board of managers for El Paso ISD from 2013-2015 at the request of the then TEA Commissioner. Following his stint on the board, Margo would later be elected as Mayor of El Paso from 2017 - 2021.

At the time, Margo was familiar with El Paso ISD as his wife and children attended schools within the district.

Looking back, he saw it as a multi-million dollar business "turnaround."

He referred to those two years as a “revamp” that involved everything from staffing and budget cuts and a change in curriculum instruction.

While the issues that landed El Paso iSD and Connally ISD under TEA control are different, 25News Bobby Poitevint did ask what testing scores were like when Margo came into the district as a board of managers.

According to reports, leaders within El Paso ISD were under fire for accusations and connections to a scheme to inflate testing scores in order to receive additional federal funds.

El Paso ISD 's Former Superintendent Lorenzo Garcia was charged and sentenced in the case.

ALSO SEE: State Takeover: Texas Education Agency announces takeover of Connally ISD

ALSO SEE: Connally ISD not appealing TEA takeover; parent applies for role on new board of managers

He said, “my recollection is there was improvement needed across the board.”

To give context, Margo said board of managers are similar to a school district's board of trustees except they’re at-large and cover the entire district and not a specific area.

He said managers should focus on the big picture operations of an ISD with the goal to get the district back on track.

Margo said, those future managers should not get involved in the micro-operations of an individual campus nor see this as an opportunity to visit your child's school everyday.

“The board of managers need to be held accountable" said Margo.

He said those looking to be on Connally ISD’s board of managers need to have individual backgrounds and skill sets that aid to the district's improvement plan.

“Basically the question I would ask is why are you qualified besides having a child in this school district to be on the board of managers. What attributes do you bring from the private sector?"

ALSO SEE: 'Mixed emotions': Parents and Connally ISD alumnus respond to TEA's announcement to oversee the district

ALSO SEE: 'Prove it': Waco's State BOE member calls on parents to hold TEA accountable during CISD takeover

Margo called the role "transitional" and not permanent adding parents and the community shouldn’t see this as something scary.

Accountability and potential scrutiny awaits those future managers he said largely from teachers associations or unions during monthly school board meetings.

“Whoever those board of managers are they need to be strong enough to withstand that.”

To learn more about board of managers, click here.