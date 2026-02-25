Multiple homes damaged in accidental backyard grill fire in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Four homes damaged while an additional 12 structures were threatened by burning grass and fencing due to an "accidental" backyard grill fire, according to the Killeen Fire Department.

Units were dispatched at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday to the 6100 block of Aquila Drive for a reported backyard grill fire. Multiple callers reported the fire was spreading to nearby homes.

Crews arrived on scene in just minutes and the fire was brought under control within 45 minutes. Residents were evacuated but none were displaced and there were no reported injuries.

Four homes had damage, primarily to exterior parts and windows, but an additional 12 structures were threatened by burning grass and fencing.

The fire was determined to be accidental, according to the KFD and we're told caused by burning material blown from a charcoal grill due to high winds.

KFD was assisted by the Killeen Police Department, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Bell County Emergency Management and Oncor.

A damage estimate is pending. Property saved is estimated at $5.4 million, according to the KFD.

Due to dry and windy conditions, KFD said residents are reminded that even a closely monitored outdoor grill can quickly escalate into a fast-moving fire. The Killeen Fire Department is urging residents to avoid outdoor grilling whenever possible until conditions improve.

