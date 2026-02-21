TX AG Commissioner visits with officials in Panhandle fires, Agricultural Emergency declared

TEXAS PANHANDLE (KXXV) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller declared an Agricultural Emergency this week following the on-going fires in the Texas Panhandle.

Miller visited with first responders and others in the Panhandle over the past couple of days.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint spoke with Miller during his visit.

Right now, Miller is asking Texans to back the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund and urging wildfire-hit producers and agribusinesses to seek financial aid.

In a press release, he said Texans are facing "devastating losses due to wildfires".

He wants to remind Texans of key resources available from the TDA.

STAR Fund:



The STAR Fund (State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund), funded by private donations, supports disaster recovery for eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses with rebuilding and relief needs.

Hay and Feed Hotline:



Ranchers needing hay can use TDA’s Hay Hotline, (877) 429-1998, a free service linking hay providers and those in need, including during emergencies, for donations.

AgriStress Helpline:



TDA reminds Texans that mental health support is available 24/7 through the AgriStress Helpline, staffed by trained professionals familiar with rural challenges.

Commissioner Miller stresses the importance of mental well-being in crises. If you or a loved one experiences a mental health crisis during this time, call 833-897-2474.

The STAR Fund, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture, is a private-donation-funded disaster relief program that provides recovery grants to eligible farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses at no cost to taxpayers to help repair or rebuild damaged agricultural infrastructure.

"Panhandle families are reeling from these fires, but Texas stands united," he said and added. "We are activating every tool to get our agriculture heroes back in action."

To submit an application or donate to STAR Fund, visit here.

For additional information on TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline, visit here.

To learn more about TDA’s AgriStress Helpline, visit here.

