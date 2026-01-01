Connally ISD not appealing TEA takeover; parent applies for role on new board of managers

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A spokesperson with Connally ISD told 25 News on Tuesday the district will not be appealing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) decision to oversee the district following several district campuses not meeting state standards in recent years.

Watch the full video here:

CISD not appealing TEA takeover; parent applies for role on new board of managers

"Our focus remains on the diligent implementation of our school improvement initiatives. We intend to do all that we can to provide a smooth transition for our students, staff, and community." - Connally ISD

Officials with the TEA also updating 25 News on Tuesday and said there is now new information at this time regarding future steps for the takeover.

As we await more details on what’s to come from the TEA’s plan to oversea the district, which 25 News' Bobby Poitevint first brought to you last month, a parent within the district is among one of the first to throw their name into the hat to be part of the new board of managers.

“I think the board of managers is an important role because it has to be people who understand that community, that dynamic, the family oriented-ness of people who’ve lived there, grown-up there, been apart of the culture right" said Mark Ard.

ALSO SEE: 'Prove it': Waco's State BOE member calls on parents to hold TEA accountable during CISD takeover

ALSO SEE: Connally ISD not appealing failing scores; TEA says decision on possible closures, state takeover coming soon

Ard use to be a student within CISD and now has three children enrolled in the district.

25 News also spoke to Ard and heard from other parents and alum regarding the TEA's announcement.

During that interview, Ard shared his thoughts on why he wanted to be part of the board of managers.

“I may not be the best at everything and I’m not claiming to be" he said.

“So all I’m saying is, I’m an advocate enough to care about the outcome and that’s why I would do it," Ard said. "Even though the pre-steps of how to be vetted and to go through this and to go through that is substantial, I would still be like that’s worthwhile because it affects my kids. It affects the people who are there. It affects other people’s kids.”

“What do you think you can bring to the table that the board of trustees isn’t already doing?” 25 News' Bobby Poitevint asked.

“I think it’s just direction," Ard replied.

“I’m not saying the people who are on the board have done a bad job — anyway shape or form. I think that they all care in the exact same way. I think we have to get past the part of hurting feelings. I think we have to get to the part where like, bro we gotta make this decision" he added.

ALSO SEE: State Takeover: Texas Education Agency announces takeover of Connally ISD

ALSO SEE: Efforts to save Connally ISD are now coming from within the state itself

Follow Bobby on social media!

t