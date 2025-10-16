Efforts to save Connally ISD are now coming from within the state itself

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — The fight to save Connally ISD from a potential state takeover or even possible campus closures following consecutive failing TEA accountability ratings continues — but this time — from someone within the State of Texas itself.

Evelyn Brooks is the representative for District 14 with the Texas State Board of Education.

25 News' Bobby Poitevint has spoken with Brooks in the past about the situation within the Connally ISD, which falls within her district.

During their interview she said, “our obligation is to keep schools open not punish students or put punitive burden on a school campus because of demographics that the student cannot help — We can fix this problem and is the fix taking over a school district or over a school — that’s not the fix.”

Now, she wanted to hear from TEA Commissioner Mike Morath himself, so she scheduled a meeting with him following last month’s Texas State Board of Education meeting.

Brooks had two focal points during the meeting.

One, taking a deeper look at student demographics such as homelessness and federal funding that helps low income families as she believes this plays a role in testing results.

Second, changing how campuses are rated by the TEA.

For instance — the pairing up of campuses that don’t receive the STAAR assessment with campuses that do — two campuses — but one score.

This is on the books because TEA standards require that all campuses have a rating.

In Connally ISD’s case, Connally Early Childhood Center is paired with Connally Primary School because the center is a "feeder" campus into the primary school.

Their rating together was an F even though third grade is the first time Connally ISD students are given a STAAR assessment, according to representatives with the district.

Brooks believes Morath was understanding to this concern and possibly open to a change.

“The perception of a parent, the perception of the public, is that this accurately describes how the students are performing and that’s false" said Brooks.

She wants parents, students and the community to know that those campuses are still apart of school district and it's part of your responsibility to hold the powerful accountable.

“I would say that I didn’t leave feeling very hopeful that it would just be a one campus take over" said Brooks.

A decision by the TEA isn’t expected until at least next month.

