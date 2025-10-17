Proposition 4 and why state leaders say it's a start to fixing Texas' water crisis

WACO, Texas — From increasing water demands due to a state-wide population growth to millions of gallons of water leaking from old infrastructure, factors from climate change to droughts, Texas’ water supply is facing a challenging future.

“We’re gonna have problems keeping up with our water. We’re behind and the water usage forecast for the growth of this state basically puts us about 20 years behind in doing what we need to do” said State Representative Pat Curry.

He and other law makers on both sides of the aisle believe — what we need to do — is get Proposition 4 passed come November 4.

He said, "It’s a huge effort."

If approved, Proposition 4 would put $20 billion dollars towards water projects over the next twenty years and up to $1B of sales tax revenue going into the Texas Water Fund every year. That would start in 2027.

Reports show that the money would go towards everything from fixing aging infrastructure; creating and increasing new sources of water, flood mitigation projects; and supporting conservation efforts to helping meet our state's growing water demands.

The amendment would also allow for flexibility with distributing funds for the Texas Water Development Board.

“So this is the beginning, if you will, of a long process" Curry said.

