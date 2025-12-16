LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Waco’s State Board of Education member is weighing in on the TEA takeover of Connally ISD following the district’s consecutively failing accountability scores.

'Prove it': Waco's State BOE member calls on parents to hold TEA accountability during CISD takeover

Evelyn Brooks is the state board of education representative for District 14 which covers Connally ISD.

Brooks told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint before a decision was even made, she met with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath back in the Fall and pushed for a different outcome but said she felt defeated when leaving his office knowing the outcome was "black and white" and already on the state's books.

ALSO SEE : State Takeover: Texas Education Agency announces takeover of Connally ISD

ALSO SEE: Connally ISD not appealing failing scores; TEA says decision on possible closures, state takeover coming soon

“It is in statute. I could say all day I’d love to change that statute but I’m not in a position to do that.”

Following Thursday’s announcement, Brooke's wanted to get answers for herself and the community.

She said, “I did not talk to the Commissioner directly but I did talk to his staff." — "I did ask more questions about the transition." — "When it would transition back into the hands of the citizens." — "I just wanted to hear it again and listen to the 'Why' again.”

All while also addressing concerns and questions from those within the Connally ISD community.

“I’ve heard from the citizens there and the community and some have been very disappointed with the results or with their interactions with the ISD specifically. Some parents were excited that the TEA is taking over temporally because it’s not permanent right" said Brooks.

ALSO SEE: Connally ISD responds to risk of possible state takeover after recently released TEA ratings

Permanent? No, but it is a transition that can last at least two years if not longer, according to state law.

While it’s unclear exactly what a TEA take over will look like for Connally ISD until next Fall.

Brooks calls on the Connally ISD community to hold the state accountable for their takeover of the district and whatever actions that new board of managers and conservator take to improve education in the classroom.

“Parents have to ask the Texas Education Agency, now you’re here, prove it” said Brooks.

25 News Bobby Poitevint spoke exclusively with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath Thursday when the announcement of Connally ISD being taken over by the TEA came down in the form of a letter to district leaders.

You can read Connally ISD's full statement regarding on the takeover by clicking here.

Follow Bobby on social media!