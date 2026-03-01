Temple restaurant catches fire early Sunday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — According to a press release from the City of Temple, early Sunday morning at 1:02a.m. Temple Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 1704 SW HK Dodgen Loop, relating to a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival to the area, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a local restaurant, the Taqueria Mexicano Grille #2.

First arriving crews began extinguishing efforts. The restaurant was closed at this time, and no occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident according to City of Temple officials. No injuries have been reported related to this incident.

Command called the fire Under Control and Extinguished at 3:40a.m. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 9 apparatus, and 21 personnel. Also on scene were Temple Police Department and Temple EMS.

The restaurant confirming to 25News they are unsure of a reopening date.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

