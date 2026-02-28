Abbott, Central Texas leaders give statements on Iran attacks

Governor Greg Abbott:

“Texas stands with President Trump in sending a clear message to Iran: its aggression toward America and the West will no longer be tolerated.

These joint operations with our allies in the Middle East are a clear demonstration of American resolve to neutralize threats from rogue regimes that endanger our troops, our allies, and global stability.

The Iranian people deserve to be free from the radical dictatorship that has held them captive for too long.

I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to ramp up surveillance and patrols at key sites—including our vital energy facilities, ports, and southern border. Texas is working closely with our federal partners to protect Texans and our critical assets from potential threats of retaliation.

Cecilia and I pray for our troops in harm’s way, for the Iranian people yearning for freedom, and for a swift victory against the radical regime. Texas stands with our Commander-in-Chief and our service members keeping America safe.”

Congressman Pete Sessions:

“For decades, Americans and nations across the Middle East have been threatened, attacked, and killed by terrorists who were often used as proxies for the Iranian terrorist regime.

Operation Epic Fury is a decisive and commendable demonstration of American strength. President Trump is acting with resolve to defend American interests and advance peace through deterrence, sending a clear message that threats to our nation, our national security, and our allies will not go unanswered.

I appreciate the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and our allies, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, in making clear that Ayatollah Khamenei must be removed from power.

God bless the United States, our military, and our allies in the Middle East.”

State Representative Pat Curry:

Alicia and I are praying for our men and women in uniform and our incredible President Donald J. Trump.

We pray that the mission is successful, and that the people of Iran rise up, take back their country, and free the world from the largest state supported terrorist organization in modern history.

