Brazos County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing endangered woman

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 53-year-old woman and authorities believe she could be endanger or injured.

Nicole “Nikki” Winder was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 25, in the 19000 block of FM 974 in Brazos County.

At approximately 4:00 p.m., a vehicle on fire was located in the same area and was later confirmed to be Nikki’s vehicle—a white 2025 Chevy truck with black rims. Investigators believe the vehicle fire was the result of arson.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to review any available security or game camera footage for a vehicle matching this description traveling in the area between 3:00 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on February 25, 2026.

Anyone with relevant footage or information is urged to contact the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Nikki is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt and pink pants. Authorities believe Nikki may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, and her whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Nikki Winder’s location is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 361-4900.

