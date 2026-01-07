Mystery seeds showing up in Central Texas mailboxes

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — There could be an unexpected package in your mailbox.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller issued a warning this week about unsolicited packages containing unidentified seeds.

25 News confirms at least three people in Waco on Tuesday reported receiving 12 packets of the seeds. Statewide, more than 1,100 packets have been delivered since February 2025. Similar packages have shown up in other states.

“At a glance, this might seem like a small problem, but this is serious business,” said Commissioner Miller.

Agriculture officials are working closely with federal partners to collect, test, and safely dispose of all unsolicited seed packages.

Anyone receiving an unsolicited package is warned not to open it, but contact the Texas Department of Agriculture immediately at 1-(800) TELL-TDA for safe collection.

