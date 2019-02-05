Email: ezekiel.ramirez@krhdnews.com

Ezekiel Ramirez serves as the Neighborhood Reporter for Brazos and Robertson Counties.

Ezekiel Ramirez joined KRHD in June 2024 and works as a multimedia journalist.

He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from East Central High School in 2019. He then received his associates degree from Palo Alto College and finished his college career at Texas State University in San Marcos. He worked at The University Star, KTSW 89.9 and covered Uvalde throughout his undergraduate career. He also worked as an intern at KABB and at the KSAT12 news station in San Antonio. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media with a minor in communication studies in May 2024.

Ezekiel Ramirez has known he's wanted to become a reporter from a young age. He always woke up watching the local news station when he got ready for school. He has a passion for being the voice of the voiceless and using his storytelling abilities to help others. He’s excited to start his journalism career in Bryan, Texas and hopes he can make an impact in his communities.

Outside of the newsroom, Ezekiel loves watching movies, trying new restaurants, and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoys tennis and soccer, growing up as a die-hard Barcelona F.C and Lionel Messi fan.

If you see Ezekiel around, say “Hello!”, he loves meeting new people and getting closer to the community. If you have a story idea, please send him an email.