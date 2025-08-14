Illegal tire dumping along rural Leon County road prompts outrage and cleanup costs

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — More than 50 tires were recently dumped along a rural road in Leon County, leaving residents frustrated and costing taxpayers up to $2,500 to clean up the mess.

Someone scattered the tires across nearly a mile of County Road 432 outside of Marquez, creating what officials describe as an eyesore for the community.

"We've got other things that need to be done. Instead of spending our time picking up somebody else's trash on the side of the road," Leon County Precinct 4 Commissioner Thomas Foley said.

The illegal dumping isn't just unsightly — it comes with a significant price tag for local residents.

"It's gonna cost the taxpayers of Leon County probably anywhere from $1500 to $2500," Foley said.

"We could be using it for something else here in the county, besides this is just a waste. Is all it is a waste," Leon County resident Dinkie Noey said.

Neighbors tell 15 ABC this problem has persisted in the area for years, though it's becoming more noticeable.

"It's been that way ever since we've been here, since I've been here off and on. It's more noticeable now than it was back then," Noey said.

Noey believes community vigilance is key to addressing the issue.

"You've got to work together. That's the way it's going to do is somebody seeing them doing it and write the license plate number down," he said.

Commissioner Foley has a stern warning for those responsible for the illegal dumping.

"You will be caught. It may not be today or next week or next month, but eventually somebody is going to see you illegally dumping and when they do and notify us, we're gonna do the best we can to make sure that we make it stick whether that's a fine, time in jail, or anything else," he said.

Officials urge residents to report any illegal dumping to the Leon County Sheriff's Office or local Crime Stoppers.

