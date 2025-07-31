Historic Davis Gym demolition stirs up memories for Hearne community

HEARNE, Texas (KRHD) — The Davis Gym, a cornerstone of Hearne Independent School District for more than 40 years, is being demolished to make way for a new facility, leaving community members reflecting on decades of memories made within its walls.

Watch the full story here:

"It's our job to keep those memories on, especially with our younger generation to show them the history of what they got and why it's here," boys basketball coach Anthony Gonzales said.

The Davis Gym in the beginning stages of demolition.

Located just off Hackberry Street, the iconic building has been home to countless sporting events and community gatherings that shaped generations of Hearne residents.

"I can remember my senior year, you know, just playing like teams like New Waverly and Hempstead and just the games being packed," Gonzales said.

The Demolition site where crews cleaning up the remains of the Davis Gym.

For many residents, the gym represents more than just a building – it's where local sports history was made.

"I played high school ball in Hearne and graduated in 1990, went to state in 1989, played against Shaquille O'Neal, and this is a gym where it all started at," Hearne resident Fondell Adams said.

Hearne resident Fondell Adams shares memories of Davis Gym

The decision to demolish rather than renovate came after safety concerns were identified.

"It comes out of the bond that they voted on last year because the original money was to remodel this gym. We found it wasn't safe, so we had to tear it down the same money," Executive Director of Operations, Jay Davis said.

Executive Director of Operations, Jay Davis shares specific details about the new gym

Community members have been sharing memories on social media about the impact the Davis Gym had on their lives.

When asked what he'll miss most about the gym, Gonzales reflected, "Probably just being able to walk in it what it felt like, cause I'm sure once this is up and built, it'll have a whole new vibe to it, which is fine, you know, new beginnings, but, you always cherish those memories you have."

Boys basketball coach, Anthony Gonzales shares memories about the Davis Gym

While many residents are sad to see the landmark go, there's also excitement about the future.

Neighbors on social media have been sharing their favorite memories of the Davis Gym and the impact its had on their lives.

"There's a lot of people sad, but I think nearly everyone I've talked to is very excited about the new building and getting to be able to play in this new building and start a new chapter," Davis said.

The school district hopes to have the new gym completed by next May.

