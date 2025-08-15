New paramedic program aims to deliver care directly to neighbors’ homes in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Robertson County is launching a new Community Health Paramedic Program designed to provide medical care directly to residents' homes, potentially saving them unnecessary trips to the hospital.

"My main goal is to try to get the resources and the help to the people that are truly in need," Community Paramedic Mika Isbell said.

In rural counties like Robertson, many residents struggle to access medical assistance, with help often feeling out of reach.

"A lot of these community paramedic programs, they in the bigger cities, are partnered with hospitals. We don't have that. We don't have an affiliate to one hospital over the other," Robertson County EMS Chief Adam Gallagher said.

The new program will be led by Isbell, who recognized the need while working in the field.

"When I started doing my clinicals, and I started doing this, every time I'd come back from a call, I would say oh my gosh, these people don't need to go to the ER, they need help. They need help at home. They need stuff other than what we're serving," she said.

The initiative aims to deliver accessible, patient-centered, and preventative healthcare directly to residents' homes.

"What our plan is, we're going to establish and find the people and the patients in our community that need help outside of the 911 service," Isbell said.

Beyond providing critical care to residents, the program will help reduce unnecessary hospital visits.

"Hospitals are getting increasingly busier day by day, wait times and all the rest of the stuff, and they're going for reasons that we're able to mitigate at home just by some education by some resources that we're able to provide," Gallagher said.

While still in development, Isbell is eager to make a difference in the community.

"We want this to work. We want this to be a success, so we're gonna give it our all." "I'm going to give them a 100% to do what needs to be done because I think it's going to be a phenomenal asset to this community," she said.

According to EMS officials, the program is hoping to start seeing patients by October 1.

