'This is their home': Bryan RV Park faces closure after city cites safety violations

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Families at a Bryan RV park are scrambling to find new homes after the city posted eviction notices, citing years of safety violations that can't be fixed while people are living there.

"The residents are scared. They've been here for many years. This is their home," owner of Road-Runner RV Park, Josh Dikoff, said.

Road-Runner RV Park has been home to families for more than 45 years, but now residents have until Aug. 28 to vacate the property after city officials recently posted eviction notices throughout the park.

"It scared the families. They're asking me constantly where am I gonna go? I don't have the money to relocate," Dikoff said.

Public records show years of safety violations at the property, including exposed wiring and deteriorating structures. City leaders say these repairs cannot be made while people are still living on the property.

"They didn't even give us an option. It's just like we woke up one morning and there's a sticker on the gates out there saying you got to go in 30 days," said Sandra McIntosh, a resident at the park.

Dikoff acknowledges the problems but believes residents shouldn't have to pay the price for the issues.

"I've been living here for three months to help correct the safety issues that I control, which is the water spigots, the pedestals, and the electrical connections," he said. "I want people to have a safe park to live in safe water, safe power."

For residents like McIntosh, the timing couldn't be worse.

"My husband's sick, he's on hospice, and he just got put on hospice about a month and a half ago. So having to deal with that and then taking our savings and buying this thinking we're good, and we're not, and I'm panicking," she said.

When asked about her plans after the Aug. 28 deadline, McIntosh expressed uncertainty.

"I don't know. I've always been a fixture of problems, and I can't fix this problem. Though, I don't know what to do," she said.

McIntosh hopes a solution will emerge before time runs out.

"All of us here has a problem. I mean, they live paycheck to paycheck too, and so 30 days is just not enough," she said.

Dikoff has hired a law firm to file an appeal in hopes of delaying the eviction. He's also working with a local nonprofit to help support residents if the closure moves forward.

