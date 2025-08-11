JEWETT, Texas (KRHD) — Security cameras captured individuals stealing donated items from a vital community resource that serves hundreds of local families each month.

Watch the full story here:

Thieves caught on camera stealing donations from Leon County Food Pantry

The Leon County Food Pantry and Clothes Closet, which provides essential assistance to neighbors in need, was recently targeted by thieves who stole donations left outside the building.

Kristy Vanvegriff Security footage of the burglars pulling up to the Food Pantry and Clothes Closet to steal donations.

"It's just so disgusting. I really think it's the best word for it," Food Pantry and Clothes Closet board president, Kristy Vanvegriff said.

The community center serves as a crucial resource for many Leon County residents.

"We serve a couple 100 individuals plus all of their family members with food every single month," Vanvegriff said.

The organization recently shared on Facebook that it was the target of a burglary.

Kristy Vanvegriff The organization recently shared on Facebook that it was the target of a burglary.

"A couple of weeks ago I was sitting at home watching TV and my phone went off that somebody had pulled up to the food pantry clothes closet," Vanvegriff said. "It was about 9:45 at night. Anybody pulling up after dark that late at night is usually not here for a good reason."

Late that night, security cameras caught a group of people stealing donations left outside the building.

When asked about her initial reaction, Vanvegriff didn't hold back.

Ezekiel Ramirez Food Pantry and Clothes Closet board president, Kristy Vanvegriff shares specific details about the recent burglary with 15 ABC.

"Well, my first thought was, are you kidding me? Like really? And then my second emotions were, this sounds terrible, but gotcha."

Kristy Vanvegriff The burglars gathering the donations outside the Leon Community Food Pantry and Clothes Closet and loading them up.

"I set the alarm off and so the lights came on under here and the alarm went off, and they grabbed 4 or 5 full bags of items, took them to the car and pulled out," she added.

But the incident didn't end there.

"About 10 minutes later, the camera, the alarm went off on my phone again. I opened it up a second time and they were back," Vanvegriff said.

Kristy Vanvegriff The burglars gathering the donations outside the Leon Community Food Pantry and Clothes Closet and loading them up.

The board president hopes the suspects will think twice before trying something like this again.

"It's a joy to serve, but when things like this happen, it does kind of put a damper on how you feel about the human race."

Kristy Vanvegriff The burglars gathering the donations outside the Leon Community Food Pantry and Clothes Closet and loading them up.

"Be a better human being, make, make good choices, contribute instead of take from," she said.

A police report has already been filed, and the organization plans to install another camera to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.