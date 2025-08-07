Road debris poses serious danger to motorcyclists, local riders warn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — When yard debris like grass clippings or other materials end up on the road, it might seem harmless to most drivers. But for motorcyclists, even small amounts of debris can create dangerous, potentially life-threatening situations.

"All of us on the roads, we're brothers, we're dads, we're sons, we're grandpas, whatever the situation is, and we need to take care of each other," The Ranch Harley-Davidson Sales Manager, Kevin Kaufman said.

Kaufman explains that what looks like just grass to most drivers could be as dangerous as ice for someone on a motorcycle.

For motorcyclists, even a small amount of debris can mean losing control quickly. Traffic Sergeant, James Habeeb knows this danger firsthand.

"I've personally lost control of my motorcycle due to debris on the road. It was actually a construction zone area. There was light dust and film over the road, went to take a turn, back tires slid out, bike went one way and I went the other," he said.

Two wheels and an open road leave little room for error. Unlike cars, motorcycles feel every piece of the pavement.

"The average driver on the road makes no pays no attention to it because they're in a vehicle with a windshield and doors and 4 wheels, and they're not going to go anywhere when they run over grass," Habeeb said.

When 15 ABC asked if this was a common issue for motorcyclists, Kaufman confirmed it is.

"It is, yeah, you know, anytime you have any kind of debris in the road, it causes a road hazard and stuff like grass. So when you put it out on the road, it can make it easier to slide on the motorcycle," he said.

Local riders and traffic officers at Ranch Harley-Davidson tell 15 ABC that road safety isn't just common sense — it's common courtesy.

"It's important for us to take care of each other in the community and make sure everybody's safe for sure," Kaufman said.

Habeeb echoed this sentiment: "I would say just be, be a good citizen of your community, right? Whether you're in a car or on a motorcycle or anything like that, we're all looking out for each other, right?"

Local traffic officers urge everyone to watch out for each other and report any road debris they come across to their local police department.

