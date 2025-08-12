BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — While most kids spend their birthdays unwrapping toys and gifts, one Bryan ISD student is using his special day to give back to his teachers just in time for the new school year.

Watch the full story here:

'I really want to do the right thing': Bryan student celebrates 9th birthday by giving back to his teachers

Nine-year-old Chase Thornton could've asked for toys or games for his birthday. But instead, he decided to help his teachers get what they need for the classroom by clearing items off their Amazon wish lists.

Ezekiel Ramirez Houston Elementary fourth grader, Chase Thornton

"I really want to do the right things," Chase said.

The young student has been personally delivering supplies to surprised and grateful teachers.

Chase's mother, Nicole Thornton, explained this generous act evolved from a family tradition.

Ezekiel Ramirez Chase and his mother Nicole share how a simple birthday tradition turned into a mission to support teachers with 15 ABC.

"Each year we choose a teacher, and I'm like, 'you pick something off their Amazon wish list, we're gonna give that to the teacher and now we'll have your birthday party'. Well, this year is the first year we actually went on a destination trip and so he was like, well, instead of me getting gifts, let's give all of it to the teachers," she said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Facebook post Nicole Thornton posted to promote Chase wanting to give back to his teachers.

When asked how it feels to give rather than receive on his birthday, Chase's answer was simple.

"Well, good, and I really want to do this cause it makes me happy."

Ezekiel Ramirez Chase delivering some of the items off his teachers Amazon wishlist to their classroom.

Nicole hopes this helps lift some of the financial burden his teachers carry each year.

"The teachers are the unsung heroes of our community. They give so much and they give, they really get little in return except for a kid's love, but for here I'm like as much money as they put into the school and the kids to make sure they have everything they need. I'm like this is just a little piece that we can give back to them," she said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Chase delivering some of the items off his teachers Amazon wishlist to their classroom.

But Chase hopes to make an impact that goes far beyond classroom supplies. When asked if he hopes other kids his age might follow his example, he answered with an enthusiastic "Yes."

Ezekiel Ramirez Chase and his mother, Nicole on their way to deliver the items for the teachers.

Chase wants to inspire others to "make the world a better place."

Ezekiel Ramirez Chase's folder with his name is in one of his teachers' classrooms.

Chase and his mother have already cleared two teachers' wish lists but say they're not stopping there. If you're interested in helping, you can check out the link to the Amazon wish lists.

