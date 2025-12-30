Leon County residents oppose proposed 1,500-megawatt data center project

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Leon County residents are mobilizing against a proposed 1,500-megawatt data center that could transform their quiet countryside community.

Watch the full story here:

Developer Belltown Power is proposing the Kahla Project on private land near Marquez, but locals say they're prepared to fight the development they believe threatens their way of life.

Ezekiel Ramirez Developer Belltown Power is proposing the Kahla Project.

"We're not gonna let them come in and poison our families, our kids, our grandkids for generations to come. Not without a fight," Leon County resident Daniel McCoslin said.

McCoslin lives less than one mile from where the proposed data center would be built and worries about impacts on his family.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, Daniel McCoslin shares his thoughts about the potential data center with 15 ABC.

"This is going to affect my kids, my grandkids, anybody that wants to live that close," McCoslin said.

Leon County resident Ann McCoslin shares concerns about the unknown impacts.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, Ann McCoslin shares her thoughts about the potential data center with 15 ABC.

"There's a lot of unknown, and that's almost just as terrifying as what is already known," Ann McCoslin said.

Residents say they're worried about potential health impacts on families and livestock, around-the-clock industrial lighting, constant noise from the facility, public safety risks, and the amount of water needed to keep a data center running continuously.

Ezekiel Ramirez Marquez city limit sign along Highway 7.

But their biggest fear is losing what makes Leon County special to them.

"I just as soon be raising my family the way that I was raised, and bringing a large industry like this here is not gonna do anything but change that," Leon County resident TJ Foley said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Leon County resident, TJ Foley shares his thoughts about the potential data center with 15 ABC.

For many residents, this land represents more than property—it's a legacy passed down through generations.

"We've got some of these families that have been here for 200 years," Leon County resident Lee Weiler said.

Despite being a small community, residents tell 15 ABC they won't back down from this fight.

Ezekiel Ramirez Residents from Leon County share their thoughts about the proposed data center with 15 ABC.

"We might be a small county, but we're loud. And we care deeply about the people here and we care deeply about the native resources that we have here," Leon County resident, Sylvia Guzman said.

Foley believes the data center should be built elsewhere.

"Take the data center where it's wanted and where it's needed and it's not Leon County," Foley said.

15 ABC reached out to Belltown Power for comment but have not received a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.