How your voice can be heard during the Texas Legislative Special Session

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The first day of the legislative special session is now in the books.

State Representative Pat Curry told 25 News day one was “good” and went as expected with mostly first day back housekeeping items filling up their priories.

As law makers work through the 18 items on their agenda for the special session, Representative Curry wants Texans to know that they do have a say so in it all.

He said, “absolutely they do, having sat on two committees this session myself and listen to a whole lot of public testimony, I can certainly tell you that we learn things every day, we ask a lot of questions and — we change minds and our viewpoints on things based upon that testimony.”

The public meetings scheduled so far will be on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

Wednesday’s meeting will be about disaster preparedness and flooding.

The other three focus on congressional redistricting.

Representative Curry said these testimonies from both experts and everyday neighbors can make an impact in their decisions.

“So if you know what you’re talking about and you’re serious and you’re prepared to keep it within the prescribed time limits then yes you can be very effective" he said.

