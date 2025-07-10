Blue Alert issued for "armed and dangerous" man wanted by FBI

ALVARADO, Texas (KXXV) — A Blue Alert was issued Wednesday evening for Benjamin Song who is wanted for his alleged involvement in the July 4, 2025, attack on the Prairieland Detention Center, a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Facility.

The facility is located in Alvarado, Texas. Song is considered armed and dangerous.

During this attack, the FBI said an Alvarado Police Officer was shot and wounded.

On July 9, 2025, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Song in the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, after he was charged with Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer and Discharging a Firearm During, in Relation to, and in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Benjamin Hanil Song.

If you have information concerning this case, your urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

