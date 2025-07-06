Williamson County confirms first death related to flooding, 27 people saved

WILLIAMSON COUNTY. TEXAS — During a press conference on Sunday, Williamson County officials confirmed the first death in the county from the devastating flooding across Central Texas.

Williamson County Judge Steve Snell also confirmed two people in the county are missing. Officials adding that ground and drone search efforts continue to locate those two missing people.

While the victim's name was not identified during the Sunday morning press conference, officials said the person was "trapped" under a vehicle that was "swept away" by flood waters.

Snell said their focus is now on "recovery" and finding the two missing people as they put together their recovery plan and working on preliminary damage assessments.

He added that on Saturday a total of 10 rescues occurred saving 27 people including 16 from Hope House.

We're told that crews are working to reopen roads as 29 county roads remain closed due to flooding, damage and debris.

County Roads with damage are CR236, CR207, CR126, CR200.

Residents can report damage to Texas Division of Emergency Management or click here.

