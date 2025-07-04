Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
"Sad, sad situation": Central Texas first responders deploy to Kerr County following deadly flooding

A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, July 4, 2025
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirms with 25 News Senior Neighborhood Reporter Bobby Poitevint that he has spoken with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office to offer assistance and services if and when they need them.

He said, right now, they are continuing to monitor the weather in our area.

Sheriff Parnell calls it a “sad, sad situation."

Officials with Texas Game Wardens confirm game wardens from our area, along with game wardens from across the state, were deployed to the Kerr County area to help and or for staging in nearby areas.

We will continue to update this story once we have more information on local efforts.

If you know of any local efforts to assist, please email us at news@kxxv.com.

