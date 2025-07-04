Kerr County confirms fatalities after sudden river surge

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — According to CNN, a sudden and dangerous flood wave surged through the Guadalupe River on Friday morning, causing multiple fatalities and prompting urgent warnings from weather and local officials.

According to the National Weather Service, a “large and deadly flood wave” developed along the river — which stretches from Kerr County to San Antonio Bay — leading to rapid and extreme rises in water levels along various points.

Near Comfort, Texas, the river surged from approximately 3 feet to nearly 30 feet between 9:00 and 9:45 a.m. CDT, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that several people died as a result of the flooding.“We can confirm fatalities, but will not release further information until next of kin are notified,” the department posted on social media.

Authorities are urging residents in affected areas to avoid the river and remain alert for continued flooding risks as the wave moves downstream.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing.

