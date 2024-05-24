627,000 gallons of sewage overflowed in Temple on Thursday

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple announced Friday morning another sewage overflow happened in the city.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, the overflow consisted of an estimated 627,000 gallons of mostly stormwater overflowing near 2009 Birdcreek Terrace and 2006 S. 65th Street.

On Wednesday, the city reported about 393,000 gallons of sewage overflow in the 3420 Northwood Road area—totaling to more than a million gallons of sewage overflowing in the city this week from severe weather.

The city said these overflows are still ongoing.

A capital project is in the works to fix the problem, the city said.

City utility crews said they cleaned and disinfected the area, and they have staged chlorine at overflow sources and dechlorinated the receiving stream. Crews said they are also investigating upstream areas to locate sources of storm water inflows.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified, and the city is sharing the recommended precautions below:



Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use. The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Anyone with questions regarding the overflow are asked to contact the city at (254) 298-5611.