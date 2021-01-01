Caleb Chevalier comes to Texas after having spent most of his career in the Midwest. He is a proud Hoosier, born and raised in Indiana.

Caleb's love for weather developed at a young age. To fulfill his dream of being a broadcast meteorologist, Caleb attended college at Western Kentucky University. He graduated in 2015 with a B.S. in Meteorology and a minor in Broadcasting. While a senior at WKU, he was hired into his first job in the business as the weekend forecaster for WNKY in Bowling Green, KY. He was a reporter and photographer for the station on weekdays.

In 2017, Caleb returned to Indiana by becoming the weekend morning meteorologist for WPTA in Fort Wayne. His responsibilities once again included reporting on a variety of stories. Caleb's forecasting and editing knowledge helped the weather team win a first-place AP award for Outstanding Weather Operation in 2018.

In between his jobs in Fort Wayne and Waco, Caleb was working as a part-time meteorologist and production assistant at WEVV in his home market of Evansville, IN. Caleb has covered numerous severe weather events, including significant tornadoes, over the course of his career. He is excited to bring his expertise to Central Texas.

You can see Caleb deliver forecasts on KXXV and KRHD on Saturday and Sunday evenings. He is mainly a night owl and is glad to finally have a schedule that does not involve morning hours. Caleb's other major passion outside of weather is music. His playlists consist mostly of rock and metal, and he enjoys playing bass guitar at home. He will always cheer on the Indianapolis Colts and any sport affiliated with Indiana University.