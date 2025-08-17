Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Further heat advisories may be coming

25 WEATHER — I've been glancing at the radar periodically today and I don't think a single shower managed to form in the region. We actually got some extra cloud cover overhead, peeling off of storms to the north. That helped to keep the temperatures down a tiny bit in spots, but we still have a Heat Advisory to deal with for much of the area tomorrow. Areas along and east of I-35 may once again feel hotter than 105° tomorrow.

Although we were rain-free today, a very isolated shower or two may pop up tomorrow. We wouldn't see very many if anything. Tuesday will be just as hot, so I wouldn't be surprised to another extension of the Heat Advisory. Tuesday may also feature a shower or storm scattered about. Wednesday is when our chances of rain begin to pick up, and Thursday might be periodically wet too. It may aid a bit in heat relief, but not a huge dent.

Caleb Chevalier
