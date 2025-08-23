Rain exits the area for just a little while

25 WEATHER — Just a few very small showers have been noted today (Saturday) on the radar. None of these are going to stick around long as far as this evening goes. Mainly clear skies are ahead with lows in the low-70s. Tomorrow, I don't think any showers will pop up at all. We'll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-90s. The same can be said for Monday. Our next chance of rain will arrive on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday may bring some scattered showers and storms to the area. This should come along with an east and northeast wind. Those changes will help limit our temperatures on Wednesday to just the 80s. It will be short lived, though, as Thursday should be back in the low-90s. Only minor chances of rain are expected to close out the week, but there could be some storms returning a week from Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather