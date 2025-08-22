Hotter and drier over the weekend

25 WEATHER — We've seen a handful of thunderstorms pop up over the area today, although not as many as yesterday. With time, these will disappear into the evening. Skies will remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the low-70s. Clouds will puff up tomorrow afternoon, but this time, none of them will be able to produce any showers. The exception to this may be a couple showers in the Brazos Valley or south of I-14. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

Thankfully the dewpoints won't be terribly high over the next couple of days, but still enough to push the heat index to 100° or just a bit more. The actual temperature will come very close to 100° on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy through the weekend. By Tuesday, the weather pattern will become for favorable for scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will be a possibility through Thursday and maybe into the following weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather