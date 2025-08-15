Heat Advisory makes a return to a few counties

25 WEATHER — Light winds and high humidity overnight have prevented our temperatures from falling a whole lot. We're waking up to numbers of 78° and 79° in some places. Light winds will continue through the rest of the day. Partly cloudy skies are expected. There may be a couple thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley later this afternoon, but those likely will not make it into Central Texas. It'll be another hot day with highs in the mid to upper-90s.

Speaking of the heat, we have a Heat Advisory in effect for Navarro, Freestone and Leon Counties today. The heat index over there could be 105° or more in the afternoon, but many other places in Central Texas could be almost as hot. Tomorrow's numbers will be similar. I can't rule out a small, brief thunderstorm somewhere in the area for Saturday, but most places will remain rain-free. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible through next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather