Rain Thursday will be spotty at best

25 WEATHER — Things are looking a lot more quiet this morning compared to yesterday. We're not starting out with rain and thunderstorms. Instead, skies are generally clear with just a few clouds. Peaceful weather should remain through the morning, leading to a partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid-90s. There ought to be just a couple showers and thunderstorms popping this afternoon somewhere in the region, but most everyone will miss out. The heat index will be above 100° once again.

Tomorrow will be just as warm and absent of rain. Over the weekend, I can't rule out some spotty thunderstorms, with Sunday having perhaps a slightly higher chance. In fact, most every day next week will have at least a slim chance of rain somewhere in the region. However, that does not mean it is likely to rain on you every day. Temperatures will go largely unchanged, perhaps dipping a couple degrees by the end of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather