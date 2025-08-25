Relatively quiet through the middle of the week

25 WEATHER — Not much change is expected in the next 24 hours. Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs in the mid-90s. The data coming in today has increasingly disliked the chances of rain for now through Wednesday. We may see a brief shower or two in the area on Wednesday, but that would be about all. Highs will remain in the mid-90s from now through Friday. By the end of the week, some changes will begin to take shape.

Friday will represent our next decent chance of rain, which may be something to watch for the kickoff of high school football. Baylor also has a home game that night. Scattered showers and storms, along with extra cloud cover, will also be possible Saturday and Sunday. This will help cool us off. Highs on Sunday should be in the 80s. Rain amounts will become lighter by Monday, and very limited showers may be present for the middle part of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather