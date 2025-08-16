Heat continues to be the focal point

25 WEATHER — Through the rest of this evening, a Heat Advisory will remain in effect from Interstate 35 to the east. The advisory is coming back for the same locations tomorrow as well. This means that the eastern half of our area may be subjected to a heat index of 105° or more at times for Sunday afternoon. Like today, bits and pieces of showers will dot the area during the day, but the activity will remain very isolated, so don't bank on rain where you are.

This kind of pattern will continue through the next few days. The advisories may need to be extended into Monday. A better shot at scattered thunderstorms will arrive around Wednesday and Thursday with the passage of a small cold front. It won't be much, but it should take our highs down from the mid-90s to the low-90s. The spotty thunderstorm activity may come to an end around next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather