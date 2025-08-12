A few storms look possible later this afternoon

25 WEATHER — We managed to avoid a lot of thunderstorm activity yesterday, as only a couple managed to pop in the Brazos Valley. We should see a few more this afternoon, though. This morning, there is quite a bit of rain to the northwest of Dallas. This will also prompt some isolated thunderstorms in our area during the PM hours. Some folks might get some downpours and lightning, but many of us will dodge the activity.

Skies will clear out tonight, which is good news for people who want to observe the Perseid meteor shower. It peaks tonight after midnight. However, the dimmer meteors will not be visible because of the glare from the moon. Still, you may be able to see several meteors per hour if you get away from city lights. Tomorrow will feature another sunny start to the morning, followed by a few additional thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather