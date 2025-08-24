A slightly better chance of rain by Tuesday

25 WEATHER — While it has been a humid day, the dewpoints have been just low enough to keep the heat index away from the 100s. It will be a close call tomorrow, but there may be a heat index of 100° or so in the afternoon. Meanwhile, we're still expecting partly cloudy skies. Showers will not be an issue for Monday. On Tuesday, it is possible that a few showers and storms could sneak in from the north.

I will say that some of the newer data doesn't really favor us seeing rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, but I will maintain the mention of scattered storms for now. It also looks like the nice dose of cooler air will just stay north of here. As such, I've taken highs in the 80s out of the forecast for Wednesday and replaced it with low-90s. Mid-90s will return for the end of the week, and we may get another chance of rain for next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather