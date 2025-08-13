Another day of scattered thunderstorms

25 WEATHER — We've got some thunderstorms ongoing in areas of Hill County and Navarro County as of 6 AM. These may linger in those areas for a little while after sunrise, so people in those counties may need to negotiate some rain as they get to where they need to be. Elsewhere, we'll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day. Once we get into the afternoon, we'll have another day of scattered showers and storms.

In many ways, today will play out a lot like yesterday. Rain will be winding down after sunset, but an overnight shower into Thursday will be possible. Tomorrow may also bring some isolated showers, but I don't think we'll see as many compared to today. Rain will not be an issue for Friday. By then, our high temperatures could be in the upper-90s. A bit of rain and storms may return for the weekend, with Sunday perhaps having a better chance.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather